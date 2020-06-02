Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0002

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Catex Token has a total market cap of $121,509.28 and approximately $289.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

