Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

CTXS stock opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

