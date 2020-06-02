Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 73.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

