Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 24,768 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.