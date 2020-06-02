Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 286 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Argus reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

