Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 45,604 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $189,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

