Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

