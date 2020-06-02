Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 34,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 35.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,956 shares of company stock valued at $112,208,223. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $310.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.65. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

