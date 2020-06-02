Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,283 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.