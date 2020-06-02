Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,465,000 after buying an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.