Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,803 shares of company stock worth $6,363,212. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

