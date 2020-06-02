Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10,458.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 125,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

