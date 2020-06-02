Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

