Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,670.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,475.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,718.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

