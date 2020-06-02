Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 315,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 205,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 158,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

TTAC opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.