Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.