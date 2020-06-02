Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

