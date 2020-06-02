Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

