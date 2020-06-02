Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

