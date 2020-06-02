Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,093,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 174,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 275,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

