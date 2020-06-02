Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1,454.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Amcor by 10.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,667,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

