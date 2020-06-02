Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

