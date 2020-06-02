Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after buying an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,099,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,422,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

