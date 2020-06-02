Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

