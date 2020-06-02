Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.