Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Hexcel worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HXL opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

