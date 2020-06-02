Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

