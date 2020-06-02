Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

