Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CubeSmart by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 372,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $63,243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.29. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

