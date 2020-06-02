Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,466 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -693.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

