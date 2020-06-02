Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,951 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

XMMO opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.