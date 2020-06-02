Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,192 shares of company stock valued at $34,029,048. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of TWLO opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $209.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

