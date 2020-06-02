Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

