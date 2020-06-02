Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

