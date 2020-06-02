Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 137,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

XAR opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

