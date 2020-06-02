Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 452,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Shares of NVO opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

