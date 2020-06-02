Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,066 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,185,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

