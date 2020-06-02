Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 71,602 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

