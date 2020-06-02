Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 245,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 439,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.