Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 533,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 417,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,797,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 158,682 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

