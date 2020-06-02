Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

AEE stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.