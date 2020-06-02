Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after buying an additional 308,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $180,939,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.