Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,006.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.