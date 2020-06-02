Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $11.35 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.26. The company has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

