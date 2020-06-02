Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centrica to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.87 ($0.76).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.02 ($1.28). The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

