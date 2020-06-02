Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,112.45 ($14.63).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,174.42 ($15.45) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 695.20 ($9.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,061.01.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

