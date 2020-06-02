CustomContractNetwork Market Cap Hits $8,136.82 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $8,136.82 and $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00487316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

