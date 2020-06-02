Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $122,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $195.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

