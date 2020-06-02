DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 110,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 6,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

