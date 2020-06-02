Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 347 ($4.56) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 293 ($3.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 331.50 ($4.36).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG opened at GBX 270.30 ($3.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.67).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.